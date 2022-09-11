Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City, Capriccio Italian Restaurant is #1 America, again, for the third consecutive year and 4 out of the past 5 years.

Every year, one of the most fiercely competitive elections is for the title of “the best casino restaurant in America.

USA TODAY 10Best.com Readers' Choice Awards has an online election process. Respondents can vote once-per-day.

Twenty nominees for the 2022 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards in the Best Casino Restaurant category were made by a panel that included editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, and relevant expert contributors.

From there, the public recently voted over the span of four weeks.

For much of the voting, the respondents could see the current results in real-time. Over the final few weeks, this feature is removed in order to keep the results in total suspense until the final reveal, today at 12:00 noon.

The 2022 voting process was highly competitive, with two Atlantic City casino restaurants leading the way.

It was IL Mulino at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City leading throughout the visible voting period.

When the voting went to the invisible phase, it was IL Mulino in first place and Capriccio in second.

It is impressive to see how well Atlantic City restaurants have performed versus the entire country.

When all of the votes were counted, Capriccio Italian Restaurant at Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City came from behind to take the 2022 crown.

In 2018 Capriccio took home the top award. They reclaimed it in 2020, during a global COVID-19 pandemic. They also won in the face of a 25 percent capacity restriction placed upon their operation.

Capriccio features an elegant old-world-inspired dining room with an outdoor veranda overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and the world-famous boardwalk.

Capriccio specializes in authentic Italian cuisine.

When we interviewed Mark Giannantonio, President & Chief Executive Officer from Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City last year after Capriccio took the top prize for the second consecutive year, he told us:

"I am extremely proud of our amazing Capriccio team. Their dedication and hard work to deliver an exceptional product and service to our guests has earned them the #1 spot among all casino restaurants in the country,” said Giannantonio.

The 2022 results have just been made public. We will be seeking comments from Giannantonio and we’ll share them with you ASAP.

SOURCE : USA TODAY’s 10Best.com

