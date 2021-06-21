Bensalem Township School District Offering Kids Free Food Throughout The Summer

Throughout the summer Bensalem Township School District will be having multiple locations where kids and teens will be allowed to get free meals.

According to Bensalem Township School District, anyone that is 18 years of age or younger will be allowed to receive free meals from June 21 until August 13 depending on the location.

We learned from Bensalem Township School District that these are the different locations for kids to receive free meals:

  • Belmont, Cornwells, Faust & Struble Elementary Schools - From June 21 to August 12 Monday through Thursday 11 am to 1 pm
  • Bensalem High School Cafeteria - From June 21 to August 12 Monday through Thursday - Breakfast from 8 am to 9:30 am and Lunch from 11 am to 1 pm.
  • Just Children Interplex - From June 21 to August 13 Monday through Friday - Breakfast 7:30 am to 8:30 am Lunch 12 pm to 1 pm.
  • Teddy Bear College, Bensalem - From June 21 to August 13 Monday through Friday - Breakfast 9 am to 10 am Lunch 12 pm to 1 pm
  • Silver Lake Nature Center, Bristol - From June 21 to August 13 Monday through Friday - Lunch 12 pm to 1 pm.

It was stated on Bensalem Township School District that this is not the first time the kids and teens are able to get free meals.

This program is completely free and no enrollment is necessary, according to Bensalem Township School District.

Bensalem Township School District also shared that all "Grab & Go bags include breakfast and lunch."

It has also been made known that this program is a federally funded program.

