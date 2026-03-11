Big news for a popular bar/restaurant in Central Jersey. It's expanding with a new location across the river, according to Phillyburbs.com.

Flying Pig Tavern & Tap expanding to Bensalem

Flying Pig Tavern & Tap, on Route 130 North in Bordentown, is opening an additional location in Bensalem. It will be in the old Andalusia Bar & Grill, which was destroyed by fire almost two years ago (October 2024), in Grandview Plaza on Bristol Pike.

Work has already started on rehabbing the space and turning it into a cool gastropub. One of the co-owners of the Flying Pig, Vasilis Kolovos, says if everything goes well, the new Bensalem Flying Pig location will open sometime later this year.

Another Flying Pig location is opening in Blackwood, NJ, this spring

There's also a Flying Pig location due to open this spring in Blackwood, NJ. It's located at 1300 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester, where the Diamond Diner once was. It most recently was the Favorites Off-Track Wagering and Sports Bar, according to South Jersey Food Scene. There's no word on an exact grand opening date yet. With the weather warming up, the new outdoor bar and patio are bound to be popular.

Flying Pig's original location is in Bordentown, NJ

The Flying Pig's flagship location is the Bordentown restaurant, which opened in 2022, making it a fairly new restaurant group. There are also locations in Bethlehem (PA), Limerick (PA), and Riverside (NJ).

If you've never been to a Flying Pig location, there's a large variety of beer and wine, along with pub food. Some of the more unique offerings are the Bacon Trio Rack, Chicken Parmigiana Pizza, and the Whipped Honey Ricotta Dip. To see the full menu, click here.

The new Flying Pig Tavern & Tap in Bensalem will be located at 971 Bristol Pike in Bensalem.