Are you tired of looking around for the best fried chicken in the state? Your search is officially over! Love Food curated a list of each state’s best friend chicken joint and you may have already had New Jersey’s before.

I have to say, personally, fried chicken is one of my favorite foods. Boneless, bone-in, chicken sandwich, whatever you prefer, it’s an unmatched food.

The restaurant that is rumored to have the very best friend chicken in New Jersey is Chicken Supreme in Paterson, New Jersey. According to Lovefood.com, the company has been in business in the heart of Paterson, New Jersey for over 40 years.

Love Food also states that “the menu has a wide variety of chicken pieces, wings, wraps, tenders, nugget buckets, and classic sides.” The fried chicken restaurant is available for delivery and pick up to customers in the Paterson area and to surrounding towns in North Jersey as well.

When digging deep into this menu, it’s easy to see why it’s a hit. From tenders to wings and shrimp meals to sandwiches, this place really has something for everyone.

It gives me a hidden gem vibe and those are always the restaurants that never fail to exceed expectations. If you’re looking to try out the best fried chicken in all of New Jersey, you have to check out Chicken Supreme in Paterson, New Jersey.

Chicken Supreme is located at 309 Union Ave in Paterson, NJ. You can get all of the restaurant’s information as well as check out their menu on their website, which is linked here!

Here Are 9 Smokin' BBQ Joints You HAVE to Try in Central NJ These places are finger lickin' good!