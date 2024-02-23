If you're anything like me, you're always searching for new, amazing restaurants.

I love dining out. It's not all about the food, it's the overall experience, but obviously, the food is important too.

I've always considered myself fortunate to be a Jersey Girl. There are many reasons why, a big one is that I'm sandwiched between two major cities.

New York and Philadelphia have endless dining experiences, but each city is at least an hour drive from where I live and I don't always feel like that commute for a restaurant.

Lucky for me (and all of us who live in New Jersey), three of the best restaurants in the country are right here in the Garden State.

Yes, it's true. I can't wait to give them a try.

Each year, USA Today names the Restaurants of the Year. I was so excited to see that three New Jersey restaurants made the list for 2024.

Here's how USA Today came up with this year's list:

"The Restaurants of 2024 include buzzy Instagram-worthy spots backed by award-winning chefs, tried-and-true small-town standbys, and pantheons of fine dining worthy of foodies pilgrimages. They're the places we love - a mix of old, new, and in between. They're places with stories to tell, places that should be on your dining bucket list and. lest we forget, places serving delectable dishes we can't stop talking about."

Without further adieu, here are the three New Jersey restaurants named among the best in the U.S.

Heirloom Kitchen in Old Bridge

Heirloom Kitchen is in Old Bridge. The menu changes weekly...one dish comes off, never to be seen again, while a new dish joins the lineup.

This fun, but high-end restaurant is decribed as a "true hidden gem" featuring an open kitchen and a chef's table. Classic dishes are made in a "creative and colorful" way.

To read more about this awesome spot, click here.

Sushi by Sea in Ridgefield

Sushi by Sea is in Ridgefield. The website says it's "Secret Sushi" and you won't even get the exact address until you make a reservation. Ohhh, I love the mystique.

Al Basha in Paterson

Al Basha is a Middle Eastern restaurant in Paterson.

The list says it may just have the best hummus on the planet. Wow. Put that on your must-try list.

Click here for the full review.

To view the entire list of Best Restaurants in the US, click here.

