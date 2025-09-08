Looking to catch a game while digging into some delicious wings? Maybe even kick back with an ice-cold beer?

Hooters is one of those classic chain restaurants where you know you’ll get good food and a fun vibe no matter where you go. Whether you’re at home or traveling, it’s always a reliable spot to grab a bite and relax.

If you’re in New Jersey, you don’t have to travel far to visit the best Hooters location in the entire country. According to TripAdvisor, the top-rated Hooters is right here in The Garden State!

There are only four Hooters locations scattered across New Jersey, from the very top of the state to the very bottom. Out of those four, one stands out above the rest — and above every other Hooters in the U.S.

Hooters Atlantic City Named #1 in the Country

If wings, drinks, and a lively atmosphere are what you’re after, Hooters of Atlantic City is the place to be. Reviewers on TripAdvisor rave about this location, giving it a strong 4 out of 5 stars thanks to its unique setting and great service.

What makes it extra special? It’s located inside the Tropicana Hotel and Casino, which brings the excitement to a whole new level. Pair that with friendly staff, tasty food, and an unbeatable vibe, and it’s easy to see why this Hooters has earned its title as the best in the country.

