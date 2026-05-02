A beloved face in New York City TV has shared some heartbreaking news, but there’s still reason for hope.

NBC 4 New York’s Sara Gore Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Sara Gore, who has been hosting NBC New York’s “Open House” and “New York Live” just revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She shared the news in a segment of ”New York Live” on April 30.

“I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and I'm going to be stepping away for treatment and surgery," Gore said. "If I didn't say that I was a little bit scared, I'd be lying."

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Gore said she was caught off guard by the diagnosis in spite of being aware of the risk. Her mother and sister also have had the disease.

"I always assumed this day would come," she continued. "But let me tell you, you are never ready. ... For some reason, even when you catch it early because you're doing everything right, it is an emotional blow, and I wasn't ready for that. That actually really surprised me. It really stung."

Gore Has a Positive Outlook As Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Gore, however, has a positive outlook as she battles the disease.

"I'm exactly where I need to be, and I'm surrounded by incredible doctors, and people who are taking such good care of me at home, thank you,” she said during the telecast.

Gore says she’ll take some time off to heal and recover following the surgery. A target date for her return was not immediately revealed.

"I'm going to come back better than ever, and I'm going to see you on the other side of this. Thank you for all you've done," she said.