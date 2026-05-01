Zayn Malik has been forced to cancel all of his U.S. tour dates. The tour was scheduled to kick off this summer in the United States. The 33-year-old former One Direction star shared the news on social media Friday morning (May 1).

Why Did Zayn Malik Cancel His U.S. Tour?

Zayn Malik has been battling an unspecified medical issue in recent days. Last month he posted on social media that he had been hospitalized because of the issue. Though, the exact nature of Zayn's health issues was not immediately clear.

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“To my fans: Thank you so much for... your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health. I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world,” he wrote today. “I’ve been at home recovering and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before.”

He went on to say that he had to make the tough decision to reduce the number of shows on his KONNAKOL Tour. This appears to have included all of the U.S. stops.

The shows that were canceled included all U.S. Tour Dates. The tour was actually slated to kick off here in Philadelphia at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on July 19th. It included stops in California, Detroit, D.C., Miami and more.

Zayn Malik's Overseas Tour will Continue

Zayn says he will continue the tour overseas, however.

“I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon."

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Fans who had tickets to any of the affected hows will receive a refund as the shows will NOT be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, the stops in Europe and Mexico are still slated to go on as planned later this spring into the fall.