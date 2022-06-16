New Jersey Italian Restaurants that are So Beloved You Must Try Them

New Jersey Italian Restaurants that are So Beloved You Must Try Them

Joonirang

If there's one thing New Jersey knows, it's great Italian food.

Are you ready for a culinary road trip?

Get our free mobile app

Because these spots are a must.

My top 15 span north to south and feature a wide variety of eateries.

Some have been around for many years and specialize in the classics.

Others are newer and put a unique spin on an old-world style that goes back hundreds of years in some cases.

Start making your reservations.

Here are the Italian restaurants in New Jersey that you must try at least once.

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try

How many of these have you been to? The 20 Dynamite New Jersey Diners That Are Too Tasty Not to Try

Filed Under: best italian restaurants in nj, nj italian restaurants, Social Share
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top