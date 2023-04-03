I asked you on social media where to find the tastiest chicken parmesean.

You quickly told me "my house." I'm sure you're not wrong, but what if you're not in the mood to cook?

Chicken parmesan is a staple of every Italian restaurant in New Jersey, but who has the very best?

I've experienced some pretty amazing chicken parm dishes. These establishments should definately be in consideration.

Il Nido in Marlboro is a rustic Italian restaurant that serves high end dishes.

Seriously, sometimes I will order and feel guity to dig in because it's like looking at a work of art on your plate.

What's more, ingredients are responsibly sourced and organic.

Spano's Ristorante Italiano is another one of my favorite spots.

The restaurant is family owned and operated and it shows.

There's a very intimate atmosphere when you dine. It feels very homey.

The food is consistantly delicious and the portions are hearty. You will absolutely be taking some of your meal home.

One of the more unsuspecting restaurants that over delivers is Belmont Tavern in Belleville.

Belmont is all about the food. There's nothing fancy about it, but the taste is out of this world.

I also love how it's a neighborhood hang where everybody knows everybody.

Foodie website Eat This, Not That identified the restaurants where you'll find the most outstanding chicken parm.

They went state by state and singled out each state's top chicken parmesean.

Look at that beauty. Extra points for the plentiful gooey cheese.

Congratulations to Laico's in Jersey City for earning the honor of best chicken parmesean in New Jersey, and one of the best in America.

Laico's has been a destination since the '70s.

I've never been, but it's now on my list of restaurants to try. In the meantime, mangia!

If you love Italian, you must give these Jersey gems a shot.