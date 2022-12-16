Legendary New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best For Christmas

All year long in New Jersey, we rely on all our great restaurants for great food and a great time for us and our families. Around Christmas time we rely even more on these great eateries. So, which New Jersey restaurant is the best one in the state for Christmas?

Photo by Rodion Kutsaiev on Unsplash Photo by Rodion Kutsaiev on Unsplash loading...

It's a tall order to single out one restaurant in any particular category here in New Jersey since we have so many great ones in all categories.

So we are glad the decision wasn't left to us, rather the challenge was taken on by the foodie experts at 24/7 Tempo.

Photo by Rumman Amin on Unsplash Photo by Rumman Amin on Unsplash loading...

It's always smart to leave decisions like these in the hands of experts since no matter what the decision is, there is going to be push-back from most people who read it.

After all, we all have our favorite restaurant, and what are the odds the experts will single out ours over the hundreds of other great eateries in the state?

Photo by Libby Penner on Unsplash Photo by Libby Penner on Unsplash loading...

And this is a very specific category that could involve any type of New Jersey restaurant, from the fanciest to the most casual, so the experts definitely had their hands full.

Despite all the challenges, the experts came up with the best Christmas restaurant in every state. So, which one gets the honor in the Garden State?

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash loading...

They chose a restaurant in the southern part of the state, and it really is a great choice. Congratulations to Blue Pig Tavern in Cape May.

This great restaurant is located at the legendary Congress Hall and is absolutely gorgeous, and the food is amazing. It's worth the trip any time of the year, but it's especially awesome around the holidays. Enjoy!

Here Are Some Great New Jersey Seafood Restaurants

All Chef David Burke Restaurants In New Jersey Curious where to see what Chef David Burke has to offer? Here are the six restaurants currently open under his name: