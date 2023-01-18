If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go.

We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.

If you’re looking for a good seafood dish and are willing to make the trip up north, this locally owned Portuguese and Mediterranean restaurant was rated to be the #1 seafood dining destination in all of New Jersey by 24/7 Tempo.

I’ve never had the chance to eat here, but the food does look amazing. The restaurant is called Sol Mar Restaurant and it’s located in Newark, NJ. Sol Mar Restaurant is a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant which is located in Newark’s infamous ironbound neighborhood.

If you know anything about the Newark area, this restaurant is really close to both the Newark Airport and Newark Penn Station. Some of the food on the menu at Sol Mar looks to die for, too.

Some of their popular dishes are Grilled Sardines, Portuguese-style Cod Fish, Grilled Octopus, Grilled Halibut and Chilean Seabass. It’s also known that they serve an average of 5,000 pounds of seafood to the people of New Jersey every single month.

These seafood dishes look absolutely to die for. If you want to check out the best seafood destination in New Jersey, Sol Mal Restaurant is located at 267 Ferry St, Newark, NJ, 07105

