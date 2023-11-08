Buying a New Car? This is the Best-Selling Vehicle in New Jersey
Looking for a new car? If you're in the market for a new car in New Jersey, you may want to take into account what everyone else is driving. (Or not - Do your own thing!) But if so, then maybe this will help you out.
Don't listen to my opinion, though! I will be the first to admit that I know next to nothing about cars. Whenever it's time to get my trusty Nissan Rogue serviced, I call my dad or my boyfriend to help verify what I need to get done.
The researchers at Edmunds dug into the statistics of popular vehicles nationwide in their latest list of The Best-Selling Vehicle in Every State. The list is based on data collected over the course of 2022:
"Vehicles included in the data set are exclusively retail registrations to individuals and do not include rental sales or registrations from government bodies. Additionally, only new vehicle registrations were included." - Edmunds.
Some of the most popular vehicles in the country in 2022?
The Chevrolet Silverado was a popular choice. It took the top spot in 16 states. But not New Jersey.
Another popular choice nationwide? The Ford F-Series. It was the most popular vehicle in 14 states. But still, not New Jersey.
What's the best selling car in New Jersey?
Drumroll please.... It's a Honda CR-V.
New Jersey was the only state with the Honda CR-V as the most popular vehicle in 2022.
Here's what Edmunds says about this trendy car:
"The Honda CR-V rivals the Rav4 in nearly every way while being more enjoyable to drive. After nearly 30 years on sale, the CR-V is still at the top of its game."
What do you think? Do you drive a Honda CR-V?
