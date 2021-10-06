It's that time of year again. The holidays are right around the corner and porch pirates are just patiently waiting to steal our packages unfortunately. Be careful where you allow your packages to be left because there have already been reports of stolen items in Bucks County.

Porch pirating is nothing new, but here's a weird twist. There is a thief on the loose targeting Bensalem homes so be on the lookout. A man dressed in full blown out Phillies gear has been captured in camera stealing boxes from people's doorsteps. Clearly he is a die hard baseball fan because according to Patch, he had on a Phillies jersey, red shorts, a Phillies mask and a Flyers hat. Talk about a love for Philadelphia sports. People are now calling him the Phillies Porch Pirate.

According to Patch, in the video the man is seen casually walking up to a porch on Baxter Ave in Bensalem and picking up 5 Amazon boxes. He then loads them into the back of a white van before pulling off. There is no doubt that he hit a bunch of homes that day. The attack seemed well planned and thought out. I guess he threw on the Phillies outfit to add a little pizazz.

Porch Pirating is very common in Bucks County. Last year I had three amazon packages stole from my front door of my apartment in Bensalem. Just so you know, about 35.5 million Americans say they have been a victim of package theft within the last year, according to Finder. So as we head into the holidays, be smart with your online orders and plan ahead for the worst.