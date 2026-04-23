The best ice cream shops in America have been revealed, and one of them is in New Jersey.

Have you ever heard of the Beli app? It's cool. It has over 58 million restaurant ratings. It lets you keep track of the restaurants you visit, record your restaurant experiences, and receive personal restaurant recommendations from others on the app. There are interactive maps where you can find restaurants you wish to visit, see where your friends are dining, and so much more.

Beli app has named the best ice cream shops in the U.S.

Let's zero in on ice cream shops. Yum. Beli took a look at over 100 million ratings on the app and came up with the top-rated ice cream and gelato shops across the country. I always scan these types of lists to see if New Jersey made it, and this time it did.

READ MORE: Popular Ice Cream Sandwich Shop coming soon to Princeton

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One of the best ice cream shops in America is in Stone Harbor, NJ

One of the top-ranked ice cream shops in America is in Stone Harbor. I'm excited to say, I've been visiting this spot since I was a child, vacationing with my family each summer in the Jersey Shore town next to Stone Harbor, Avalon. It came in at #8. Keep reading to find out the name of the popular sweet shop.

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First, let me tell you which shops ranked #1 - #7.

1. Ferris Acres Creamery in Newtown, Connecticut

2. An's Gelato in San Diego, California

3. Caffe Panna in New York, New York

4. Garden Creamery in San Francisco, California

READ MORE: NJ's oldest ice cream parlor is hidden in an adorable shore town

5. Bellvale Farms Creamery in Warwick, New York

6. Kansha Creamery in Gardena, California

7. Spotted Duck in Penn Yan, New York

Then, we come to the Garden State pick. I get nostalgic thinking about going there with my parents during many summer vacations. It's the spot where my sister would always get the bubblegum flavor, because the colorful ice cream was filled with bits of bubblegum, and it always tasted so good on a hot summer night.

Springer's Homemade Ice Cream named one of the best in U.S.

Coming in at #8 is Springer's Homemade Ice Cream in Stone Harbor.

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The shop's Facebook page says, "Since the days of Prohibition, Springer's Homemade Ice Cream has been a tradition for visitors to the Jersey Shore." There are over 60 rotating flavors, and they're all churned fresh. Check out the unique flavors HERE.

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Stop by this summer and check it out. Springer's Homemade Ice Cream is located at 9420 Third Avenue in Stone Harbor, NJ.