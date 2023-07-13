INCREDIBLE! Beyoncé Absolutely Wows Philly in First US Stop of ‘Renaissance Tour’

Philadelphia is the birthplace of America's Independence and on Wednesday night it became the birthplace of a stunning Renaissance.

After months of dazzling European cities, Queen Bey (FINALLY) brought the Renaissance Tour to Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, wowing more than 70,000 adoring fans for a cultural moment.

We're still catching our breath, but here's a bit of the recap of Wednesday night's show.

The Beyhive Came Out in Full Force... Dressed to Impress

Beyoncé's Beehive showed up in full force for Wednesday's show. We saw that some fans braved the 90-degree day for HOURS to line up outside of the Linc ALL DAY.

Yeah, fans arrived as early as 5:30 am to ensure they'd be in the front of Club Renaissance (field-level VIP seating).

Their outfits also came out in full force. With sequins, glitter, and cowboy hats everyone came dressed to impress.

Their outfits even caught the attention of Beyoncé who said early in the show, "I love all the love you put into your wardrobe."

That's right, Bey! Philly shows up!

Beyoncé's Performance Was Epic

Absolutely incredible. That's the only way we can describe Beyoncé's performance last night. Just as the sun was setting on a steaming day in Philly, Beyoncé turned on the heat.

Taking to the stage just before 8:45 pm, opening with "Dangerously in Love," and saying "I love you Philadelphia."

https://twitter.com/BeyoncéHiveNews/status/1679296341472624641

Everything about the show was incredible. Beyoncé's singing, dancing, and energy were perfect for the nearly 2-and-a-half-hour show.

"Beyoncé stopped singing and let us carry on for a full Knowles minute during Love On Top,"

Plus, the production value was incredible. Beyoncé sashayed end to end of the football field ALL NIGHT. (It looked exhausting to us and we weren't even doing the dancing).

Throughout the show, Beyoncé seemed overwhelmed by the crowd's response. The crowd sang along to EVERY single word of the more than 30-song setlist.

Yes, Blue Ivy Joined Beyoncé on Stage in Philadelphia

So like we all KNEW Blue Ivy has been joining her mom on stage during this tour, but it didn't make the moment any less magical when it happened in our own city.

The 11-year-old daughter of Jay Z and Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, entered during "My Power," and it felt like all of South Philadelphia literally shook as Blue led a group of dancers across the stage to her mother's delight.

Beyoncé's Setlist Is An Incredible Journey of Her Career

Bey's setlist last night was a JOURNEY and Philadelphia was here for it. Here's a look at the 32 songs that Bey treated fans to last night:

Dangerously in Love

Flaws and All

1+1

I'm Goin' Down

I care

River Deep, Mountain High

Rock in Rio 2013 Getty Images loading...

RENAISSANCE

I'm That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Lift Off

Cuff It

Energy

Break My Soul / The Queens Remix

OPULENCE

Formation

Diva

Run the World (Girls)

My Power

Black Parade

Savage (Remix)

ANOINTED

Church Girl

Get Me Bodied

Before I Let Go

Rather Die Young

Love on Top

Crazy in Love

Show At "Chime For Change: The Sound Of Change Live" Concert Getty Images for Gucci loading...

ANOINTED - PART 2

Plastic Off the Sofa

Virgos' Groove

Naughty Girl

Move

Heated

MIND CONTROL

America Has a Problem

Pure/Honey

ENCORE

Summer Renaissance

Thank You, Beyoncé

And with that, Beyoncé's tour will roll on throughout the US for the rest of the summer and early fall, hitting nearly two dozen cities nationwide before it wraps in October.

Plus, it was a great right of passage. Philadelphia became the first city IN THE WORLD to saw we saw Beyoncé and Taylor Swift in the same year.

Come back anytime, Queen Bey. We'd LOVE to see you again soon!