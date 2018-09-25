Bill Cosby Sentenced to Serve 3-10 Years in Pennsylvania State Prison

Bill Cosby has been sentenced to 3-10 years in a Pennsylvania state prison.

The sentencing comes after a jury convicted the 81-year-old TV star of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home back in 2004. Dozens of other women also made similar allegations against the disgraced comedian.

The crime carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, but the length of the sentence go up an additional year for aggravated circumstances.

"This was a serious crime," the Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill said during Tuesday's sentencing. "Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The day has come, the time has come."

O'Neill called Cosby a "sexually violent predator," before the sentence was issued. This means that Cosby's name will appear on the sex-offender registry.

Cosby declined to make a statement at his two-sentencing hearing, which took place in Norristown, Pa.

The victim in the case, Andrea Constand, has said that she has had to cope with years of pain, anxiety, and self-doubt after the assault.

Cosby was escorted from the courthouse in handcuffs on Tuesday afternoon. His bail was revoked.Cosby, formerly known as "America's TV Dad," was booked into Montgomery County Correctional Facility. It's expected that he will be transferred to a state facility in Collegeville, Pa. Cosby's attorneys have filed an appeal in the case.

[CNN]