“I Hate Pennsylvania” Trends After Bill Cosby Becomes a Free Man

No! We said "Free Britney" not "Free Cosby."

I'm sure you heard by now that a Pennsylvania Supreme Court has overturned all of Bill Cosby's convictions and he is now a free man. The last thing I would have predicted for this week was Cosby getting out of jail, yet here we are.

Why is Bill Cosby going home after almost three years? Well, it was declared that he didn't receive a fair trial. I'll break it down for you in the simplest terms. Basically a prosecutor had promised Cosby immunity and did not keep his promise. According to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the prosecutor told Cosby that he would never charge him criminally and that led Cosby to admitting to some of the crimes he is accused of.

Because the DA had said they were not going to prosecute him, Cosby was unable to "plead the 5th" and was forced into confessing under oath to drugging women before sexually assaulted them.

"For the reasons detailed below, we hold that, when a prosecutor makes an unconditional promise of non-prosecution, and when the defendant relies upon that guarantee to the detriment of his constitutional right not to testify, the principle of fundamental fairness that undergirds due process of law in our criminal justice system demands that the promise be enforced," the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said in a statement.

Long story short: the 2005 promise to not prosecute Cosby has to be enforced in order to allow Andrea Costand to sue him civilly for rapping her.

Those are the facts. But that doesn't mean everyone is happy about it. There is even a trending hashtag on social media calling to boycott Pennsylvania.

Thousands of people on Twitter, Instagram and Redditt are expressing their frustration for the state as a whole.

People are even calling out the state's judicial system stating that it's been broken long before this incident.

Personally, I think the entire situation is sad. Cosby admitted to doing the things he did. Yet because of a 2005 error, he gets to walk free having only served two and a half years in prison. I think it does say a lot about our judicial system and the flaws that are prevalent. Do I think Pennsylvania itself needs to be boycotted? No. Of course not. This could have happened in any state. The question now becomes what can we do in the future to insure that mistakes like this don't happen again? What can we change about our judicial system to make sure that victims get complete and thorough justice?

Regardless of how any of us feel, what's done is done and there isn't a thing in the world that can change it.