Billie Eilish Debuts Stunning Ballad ‘Your Power': Lyrics + Stream

Billie Eilish's "Your Power" is a stunning, stripped-back ballad that finds the superstar at her most vulnerable.

On Thursday (April 29), the "My Future" singer released her latest single and music video. The song features country-inspired, acoustic-leaning production that delicately cushions Eilish's ethereal vocals.

The self-directed music video begins with an aerial view of mountains before the viewer finds a newly blonde Eilish sitting on a mountain, serenading the listener. As the video progresses, Eilish is seen sitting on the same mountain with a snake wrapping around her neck. The video concludes with another aerial shot that shows Eilish being constricted.

According to Elish, the song is about "many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. I hope this can inspire change. Try not to abuse your power.”

The new single is off of her upcoming sophomore record, Happier Than Ever, which drops July 30.

"This is my favorite thing I’ve ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it," Eilish wrote alongside the initial album announcement. "I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. hope you feel what I feel."

Learn the full Billie Eilish "Your Power" lyrics, below.

[Chorus]

Try not to abuse your power

I know you didn't choose to change

You might not want to lose your power

But having it is so strange

[Verse 1]

She said you are a hero, you played the part

But you ruined her in a year, don't act like it was hard

And you swear you didn't know

No wonder why you didn't ask

She was sleeping in your clothes

But now she's got to get to class, how dare you?

And how could you?

Will you only feel bad when they find out?

If you could take it all back

Would you?

Repeat Chorus

[Verse 2]

I thought that I was special

You made me feel like it was my fault you were the devil

Lost your appeal

Does it keep you in control? (In control)

For you to keep her in a cage?

And you swear you didn't know (Didn't know)

You said you thought she was your angel

How dare you?

And how could you?

Will you only feel bad if it turns out

That they kill your contract?

Would you?

Repeat Chorus