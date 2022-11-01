Why Was Billie Eilish’s 2022 Halloween Costume so Controversial?

Billie Eilish's couple's costume with new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford has raised some eyebrows on the internet.

Eilish, who is 20, is dating The Neighbourhood frontman, 31. The two have been friends for a few years, and there are photos of them hanging out in 2017, when Eilish was 15 and Rutherford was 26.

So the choice to dress up as a baby and an old man for Halloween 2022 is one that has ruffled the metaphorical feathers of the internet.

See the costume in the last slide of Eilish's Instagram post, below:

The couple's costume is seemingly a pointed reference to the internet's outrage over the two dating.

Many have accused Rutherford of being a "groomer" and noted that the 11-year age gap between the two is a large one, especially when Eilish isn't even 21 yet.

Many fans did not appreciate the pair's tongue-in-cheek approach to Halloween, however, with many calling the costume "creepy" and expressing disappointment in Eilish for participating in it.

"idk if jesse rutherford realizes this but dressing up in a costume that makes fun of his grooming accusations is exactly what a groomer would do," another fan tweeted.

Others cited the alleged lack of protection from Eilish's older brother Finneas, who has been seen hanging out with the couple, and their parents, who fans have accused of letting Eilish date older men when she was underage.

One fan noted on Twitter, "Every adult in billie eilish’s life has failed her because why do you continue to let her get intimate with men 10+ years older than her."

Fans also predicted that in a few years, Eilish will look back and agree that the large age gap was "weird."

One fan posted a TikTok set to Eilish's 2021 song "Your Power" from her Happier Than Ever album, which notably discusses her breakup from Brandon "Q" Adams, who was five years older than her.

The video's caption reads, "Billie Eilish made this song about grooming and how toxic older men are towards younger women just to turn around [and] get back with someone older and then dressed up as a baby and an old man to mock the people with concerns about the age difference. Kinda insane if you ask me."

"Y’all gotta understand that acknowledging and recognizing a pattern does not mean it’ll prevent you from falling to it," one fan commented on the video.

Another person pointed out in the TikTok comments, "We have to remember tho like she's still developing. When she's 31, she will definitely understand how this whole relationship isn't okay."

"Why y'all trying to make her recognize that there's a problem and then blaming HER for it. There's no situation where she's in the wrong here..." another fan said in defense of Eilish on TikTok.