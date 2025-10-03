Farina Family Frightmare in Hamilton, NJ Scares Again for Halloween Season
It's back!
One of the most buzzed about Halloween displays in the area is open once again for the 2025 Spooky Szn.
Farina Family Frightmare in Hamilton has been thrilling locals for over 10 years
This isn't just a family affair, it's a neighborhood affair. The Farina family's love for Halloween is contagious so over the years their neighbors have joined the fun.
It's on Moro Drive in Hamilton Township
The eerie Halloween attraction spans over the front lawns of 7, 9, 11, and 15 Moro Drive.
If you've ever wondered what happens if one of the neighbors moves out of the neighborhood, it happened over the summer. But, not to worry, the new neighbors are on board, and will be a part of their first frightmare.
It's open nightly all through the month of October
It kicked off on Wednesday night (October 1) and is open every night in October from 6 PM - 10 PM.
You're going to love it. There are five different themed displays to enjoy, combining spooky stuff with a touch of humor.
Every 10 minutes you'll be treated to a light and sound show, sure to catch your attention.
It's a family-friendly Halloween display
Don't worry if you have little ones, the Farina family keeps the fun family-friendly and not too scary. It's just scary enough.
Stop by and see what it's all about. You're probably want to visit a few times.
Make Moro Drive a trick-or-treating stop on Halloween night too. It's a night you won't soon forget.
Happy Halloween.
