Spooky Szn is here. Getting in your car to drive around to see the decorations isn't just a Christmas thing anymore. There are a bunch of houses in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) that are all decked out for Halloween.

There are several homes Halloween homes in Hamilton you're invited to check out

The Halloween-loving homeowners would love for you, your family, and friends to swing by and check out their displays.

They aren't far from each other, so you could visit all of them in one night. Although, I bet you'll want to check them out more than once before Halloween.

A Haunting on Highland

A Haunting on Highland is located at 163 Highland Avenue in the Yardville section of Hamilton.

It's been scaring the community since 1995. The lights are on every night from 7 PM to 10 PM unless there is inclement weather. Keep an eye on their social media for weather updates.

You'll love what you see. Beware...there are also scare actors on the weekends (Friday - Sunday from 7 PM - 10 PM).

Bonnie Rae Cemetery

This family-friendly Halloween house is located on Bonnie Rae Drive in Hamilton Township. It's a "spooktacular" display that even your little ones will love.

The family started this five years ago to have some fun in their neighborhood, but it's grown into something the entire community loves to see each year.

You can walk by or drive by to see cool animatronics, creepy creatures in the fog, and of course a few, fun frights.

Go check out the spooky vibes. The lights are on every night from 6 PM - 10 PM through Halloween night.

There's a donation QR code on site for St. Jude's Hospital. All donations will go directly to families in need of financial assistance for care.

Click here for their Facebook page for weather updates and more.

Finley Fright Night

This Halloween home is located at 108 Finley Avenue in Hamilton Township. It's a haunted walkthrough (even bigger and better this year) for three nights only, so save the dates:

Friday, October 24th from 6 PM - 8 PM - Animatronics only

Saturday, October 25th from 7 PM - 10 PM - Haunted Walkthrough with live actors. Angie's Luncheonette Food Truck will be on site.

Halloween, Friday night, October 31 from 7 PM - 10 PM - Haunted Walkthrough with live actors. Angie's Luncheonette food truck will be there that night as well.

They are also accepting monetary donations for the Hamilton Animal Shelter (the homeowner is an animal lover) and for the upkeep of Finley Fright Night.

Check out Finley Fright Night's Facebook page by clicking here. Go see what's new this year.

Farina Family Nightmare

The Farina family has been entertaining the community for many years with their neighbors' help.

It's on Moro Drive in Hamilton, not far from Mercer County Park.

For more details and to see more cool pictures, click here.

Happy Halloween.

