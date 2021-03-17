Billie Eilish is now a blonde!

On Wednesday (March 17), the "everything i wanted" singer debuted her latest hairstyle on Instagram.

In an Instagram Story prior to the big reveal, she teased her fans by asking them which color they think she would dye her hair next. Prior to the change, she sported black hair with slime-green roots.

"Did you guess correctly?" she captioned a video of her doing a hair flip, sporting her '70s-inspired, shaggy new 'do.

The 19-year-old musician also posted a photo of her shaggy blonde locks with the caption, "pinch me."

A fan account claimed that her Instagram post gained over 1,000,000 likes in just six minutes, allegedly making it the fastest photo to achieve 1 million likes the platform. At the time of this article's publication, the photo now has over 11.3 million likes.

Celebs and fans alike are obsessing over the Grammy-winning pop star's new look. Paramore singer Hayley Williams re-posted Eilish's photo on her Instagram Story. "C'mon with ur After Laughter era," Williams wrote, referring to her band's 2017 record. "Lil punk rock blondie Bil."

Eilish simply responded with, "AHHHHHHH."

@BillieEilish Instagram