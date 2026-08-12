There's a new store in Freehold Raceway Mall. I know you've heard of it. It's not a new store, it's just new to the mall. You've probably shopped there many times, since it's been popular for over five decades. It's a classic, and one of my favorite brands.

Gap is now open in Freehold Raceway Mall

Gap is now open on the lower level, near Dick's House of Sport. The grand opening celebration is happening all weekend long, from Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16. You're invited to join the fun, snag special gifts while supplies last, grab wardrobe essentials, and check out the new fall casual looks.

READ MORE: Von Maur Department Store coming soon to Freehold Raceway Mall

Freehold Raceway Mall Freehold Raceway Mall

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Special offers are available during the grand opening weekend

In honor of its grand opening, Gap has some special offers for you, so get there early. On Friday (August 14) from 10 AM - 2 PM, a custom, exclusive embroidery design will be available for free, with a purchase, from cult-favorite, Abbode. The Dot Cake will be giving out its viral cakes all weekend, as well. One per customer, with a purchase. Both gifts are while supplies last.

READ MORE: New stores and major renovations for Freehold Raceway Mall

Freehold Raceway Mall Freehold Raceway Mall

Freehold Raceway Mall is a shopping, dining, and entertainment destination. It's filled with trendy, popular brands like Apple, Macy's, Dick's House of Sport, Primark, Zara, lululemon, JCPenney, L.L. Bean, Lush, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty.

Top notch dining options include The Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang's, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, Marmara Mediterranean Cuisine, Chick-fil-A, and Starbucks.

Dave & Busters, AMC Theatres, and a two-level carousel provide tons of fun for your whole family.

Freehold Raceway Mall is located at 3710 Route 9 in Freehold, NJ.