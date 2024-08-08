Aggressive Black Bear Spotted in West Windsor, New Jersey

Summer is officially in full swing and we have seen quite a few bear sightings in Mercer County, New Jersey this year so far! We got word that there has been yet another black bear sighting in West Windsor, New Jersey!

Throughout the year so far there have been a ton of sightings of black bears in the Mercer County area. Towns like Robbinsville and Ewing have been

Police in West Windsor, New Jersey are warning residents that a black bear has been spotted in the area within the last week. If you find yourself traveling in the area of Rabbit Hill Road in West Windsor, make sure you keep your eyes peeled.

According to 6ABC, it was reported that the bear was showing some aggressive behavior so under no circumstances should you approach the bear or anything of that sort.

READ MORE: WARNING: Watch Out For Black Bears in New Jersey

Also just be cautious of your trash cans and bird feeders around your yard because these things are known to attract bears. If you do happen to make contact with the aggressive bear, The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection instructs that you should not run away from bears or make direct eye contact.

Running may trigger a chase response and making eye contact may trigger bears to perceive this as a ‘“challenge”. If you see or hear anything about any bear sightings, make sure to call 911 immediately and police will respond with animal control. Be safe out there

Look Inside The "Hippy Hut" in Mercer County, NJ This has to be one of the coolest Airbnbs in all of Mercer County, New Jersey Gallery Credit: Gianna