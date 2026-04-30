There's a new, top-notch restaurant at Princeton Country Club, off Route 1 South in West Windsor. It's called Apron. Everyone's invited, not just golfers.

Apron Mercer via Facebook Apron Mercer via Facebook loading...

Apron is owned by the Carannante family from Brothers on 33 in Hamilton Township

The restaurant is the newest venture of the Carannante family, owners of Brothers Pizza on 33 and Blend Bar & Bistro, both on Route 33 in Hamilton Township. The family also owns NJ Weddings and Events. With their restaurant experience, Apron is sure to be a hit.

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Apron restaurant is now open at Princeton Country Club

The opening of Apron at Princeton Country Club was announced Thursday (April 30) on Facebook. Check out the post below.

The post read, "Apron is now open at Princeton Country Club! Grab some great food after your round, or stop by with friends to hang out on the patio. Liquor coming soon."

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Apron has another location at Mountain View Golf Course on Bear Tavern Road in Ewing. That restaurant is also open to the public. It's open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Apron Mercer via Facebook Apron Mercer via Facebook loading...

You can check out Apron's menu by clicking here. It's filled with all your favorite things. Burgers, sandwiches, wraps, burritos, wings, flatbreads, salads, and more. You can always grab snacks to keep you satisfied out on the golf course.

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If you're a golfer, I'm sure you're aware that Apron is a golf term that means, "the grass around the edge of a green, longer than the grass on the green but shorter than the grass on the fairway."

Apron at Princeton Country Club, 1 Wheeler Way, Princeton, NJ.

Apron at Mountain View Golf Course, 890 Bear Tavern Road, Ewing, NJ.

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