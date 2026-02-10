Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Hosting Galentine’s Shop N’ Sip in West Windsor, NJ
Gather your Galentines and head to The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks, at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, for some shopping fun on Friday night.
February 13 is the Galentine's Shop N' Sip at the Boathouse at Mercer Lake
After a successful Holiday Shop N' Sip event, they're doing it once again for Galentine's Day. Bring your besties. The Galentine's Shop N' Sip is Friday, February 13 from 5:30 - 9:30 PM.
Get ready to shop. There will be over 30 unique vendors showing off their goods. You'll no doubt find something for everyone special in your life, most of all, yourself.
There will be 30 vendors at the Galentine's Shop N' Sip
Here's a list of the vendors:
Hook, Yarn, and Figures
VC’s Beaded Elegance Boutique
M O S T Homemade dog treats
Heart of Chance Designs
Carole’s Captivating Paparazzi Jewelry
Dana Does Desserts
Designs by Daisy
Revive in Style
Glitterfly Creationz
Nestors Woodworking and Turning
JVC Designs
The Balanced Brush
Flour Power Bakery LLC
Crispy Chaos Creations
Storks n More
Sibling Rivalry Sweets
Field of Magnets
Jackie Makes It
Serious Beezness
Tiny Tethers
Pampered Chef
Sueets NJ
Barb B Jewelry
The Carpenter’s Daughter
Tastefully Tied
Craft Room Creations
OuiBalm
Yellow Baked
Arbonne
Sudsverse
There will be a cash bar and light fare for sale
There will be a cash bar, light fare to purchase, and DJ Nebbs spreading some Galentine's Day love on the speakers.
So, here's the plan for Friday night...eat, drink, support local vendors, and spend the evening with your Galentines. Sounds like a great night to me. By the way, everyone is invited, not just Galentines.
The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks is available to book for private parties
If you have a special occasion coming up and are looking for the perfect venue, this would also be a great time to check out the Boathouse by Mercer Oaks. It's beautiful and overlooks Mercer Lake.
The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks is located within Mercer County Park in West Windsor, NJ. The Galentine's Shop N' Sip is Friday, February 13 from 5:30 PM - 9:30 PM.
