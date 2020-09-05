Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani bought a spectacular mansion in California just before the pandemic broke out, and according to a new report, the celebrity power couple have finally moved into their new home, marking a "new beginning" for them.

Us Weekly reports that Shelton and Stefani moved into their newly built 13,000-square-foot, $13.2 million mansion in time for the new school year, after Stefani and her sons spent most of the coronavirus quarantine with Shelton at his ranch in Oklahoma.

“They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home,” a source tells the celebrity magazine. “Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19.”

The lavish new home is located in a very posh area of Encino in the San Fernando Valley. The same source says it is "very warm and inviting with a lot of space for the boys to tumble around and get dirty,” adding that Shelton and Stefani also have plenty of room to be themselves, with large his-and-hers closets.

“They are truly happy as a family and it’s the new beginning Gwen needed,” the source tells Us.

The gleaming white estate features black trim and windows, and the amenities include a large motor court, a four-car garage and an oversized pool that includes an inset spa. There's also a cabana that includes a wet bar and a separate outdoor kitchen, while the interior of the luxurious home includes a high-tech home theater and a kitchen with high-end finishes and appliances.

Shelton and Stefani scored a No. 1 hit with their duet on "Nobody But You" during the pandemic, and they recently released another collaboration titled "Happy Anywhere." They are both slated to return to The Voice as coaches for Season 19 when it resumes on Oct. 19.

