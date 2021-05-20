Blake Shelton shared news about his upcoming wedding to Gwen Stefani, The Voice, his new album and tour and more during an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (May 19).

Fallon quizzes the country superstar about the music at his upcoming nuptials in the video below, asking, “Are you having a DJ or a band? Do you have a wedding song?”

That results in a funny moment when Shelton misunderstands the question and replies, “I think it’s called 'The Wedding March.'"

After Fallon laughs and explains that he means the music for the first dance at the reception, the Oklahoma native shares, "It's 'If You Leave’ from the Pretty in Pink soundtrack.”

"That's not true at all!" Fallon interjects, but Shelton holds up his phone as proof, explaining, “I swear I have it right here. We talked about this. We both love the song and we’re both fans of the 80s. Why not? Why not, Jimmy?”

With that, the pair launch into a duet of the iconic song from Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, which headed up the soundtrack for the classic 1986 teen film starring Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer.

Shelton also talks about his new album Body Language, whose title track was written by The Voice Team Blake alums the Swon Brothers. The album is set to drop on Friday (May 21).

"You’re nice enough to come on every time you have a new album," Fallon notes. "And every time the album goes number to one.”

“I read the liner notes, and it’s interesting, just never see my name ... almost like the wedding invitation, ” jokes Fallon.

“I consider you part of my NBC family, so you’re grouped into that, when it says that,” Shelton replies.

Asked who to expect to see in the finale of The Voice, Shelton spills some details, saying, “I don’t know who they’ve announced, but I’ll just talk about it: Justin Bieber is gonna be on the finale, Gwen Stefani is gonna be in the finale, and Maroon 5.”

Shelton also discusses his newly announced 2021 Friends and Heroes Tour, which kicks off Aug. 18 in Omaha, Neb., and jokes again with Fallon, telling him that as “family,” he’d have a seat on the side of the stage in a “VIP” area.

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement in October of 2020 but have not yet publicly shared a wedding date.