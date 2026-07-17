It's been a tough week in the Philly area outdoors, but it's an important time to remember you need to keep yourself safe inside your home too.

In fact, we've got some tips for you below on how to keep your home safe.

A Code Purple Is In Effect In the Philly Region

You've undoubtedly heard that Code Purple is in effect, meaning the air quality index (AQI) is "very unhealthy." Heavy concentrations of fine particulate matter are making it dangerous for everyone to breathe.

It all stems from the ongoing summer wildfires in Canada.

While conditions may ease a bit over the weekend to a Code Red, it'll still be generally dangerous.

Is the Air Safe to Breath In Our Homes During the Canadian Wildfires?

So we know to wear a mask outdoors, but are we doing enough to keep ourselves safe inside?

Closing your windows doesn't necessarily seal your house off from the risk.

Ben Dutka, with Christian Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical, reminds us that keeping smoke out becomes especially important when outdoor air quality declines.

In fact, he suggests keeping your windows and doors closed, and paying closer attention to your indoor air quality whenever it looks hazy outside.

He also recommends a UV air purification system, which can help kill off dirty air particles and other bacteria that make their way through an HVAC system and into your home.

Now may be a good time to consider how to improve your home's airflow for your entire family. As Dutka puts it, "it's hard to put a price on your health."