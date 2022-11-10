Tree Lighting, Ice Skating, Rides & More! Winterfest at Blue Cross RiverRink in Philly Returns Nov 25!

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Philly!

The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is back again this year starting Nov 25 at the Delaware waterfront in Philadelphia, followed by a Holiday Tree Lighting event powered by PECO on Dec 2!

There's truly no better way to kick off the true start of the holiday season than attending a Christmas tree lighting! There's something so magical about about Christmas in Philadelphia. And this traditional event makes it so much better.

Get ready to grab your family and friends to enjoy the FREE admission winter wonderland festival with boardwalk rides and games, amazing food, hot drinks, and warming cabins, all under thousands of glittering Christmas lights with gorgeous views of the Delaware waterfront. It's truly everything the holiday season is supposed to be!

And you can't miss the tree lighting event powered by PECO! The Holiday Tree Lighting will take place Dec 2, with festivities from 6pm - 9pm.

While you're enjoying the amazing holiday vibes, you can grab some delicious food and drinks from Black Iron BBQ, Chickie's & Pete's, Skelly's Pizza and Dippers, and Skelly's Funnel Cake. There will also be cocktails, beers & wines, and hot drinks like hot chocolate, apple cider, and coffee.

At the center of the Winterfest is the Philadelphia's favorite ice-skating rink. If you want to ice skate (which is a must), admission is only $5. If you need to rent skates, the rental fee is $12. Go ahead and reserve your ice skating tickets in advance HERE.

What are the hours of operation for the The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest?

Winterfest runs from Nov 25 - Mar 5. Here are the hours of operation:

General Operating Hours

Monday - Thursday: 1 pm - 11 pm

Friday: 1 pm - 1 am

Saturday: 11 am - 1 am

Sunday: 11 am - 11 pm

Holiday Week: December 24 through January 2

December 24 and December 25: 1 pm - 8:30 pm

December 26 through December 30: 11 am - 1 am

December 31: 10 am - 2pm

January 1: 11 am - 1am

January 2: 11 am - 11 pm

For more information, go ahead and check out the RiverRink website, HERE.

