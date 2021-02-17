Bonkerz Amusement Center in Princeton Permanently Closed

The Bonkerz family who own Bonkerz Amusement Center & Restaurant in Princeton announced a few days ago that they will permanently close due to the pandemic. They made the announcement on their Facebook page as well as their website. Many patrons who have visited Bonkerz in the past were extremely sad to hear the news.

Bonkerz Amusement Center & Restaurant was located in the Kingston Mall, the same strip mall with the PA Dutch Farmer's Market. They had many attractions including laser tag, mini golf, and an arcade. They held birthday parties, field trips and even had their own kitchen with a very large menu. They are actually selling a few of their kitchen items on Facebook if you know anyone who is interested. It seems like this closure was an unexpected, which is heartbreaking.

It makes me so sad when I see that so many businesses are closing their doors due to financial problems they've faced over the last year. This pandemic has taken so much away from us, including businesses that were booming before the pandemic. I know business owners that cash in their 401K's or use their retirement money to open businesses and it becomes their entire life. There are businesses that have been family owned and operated for generations, and to see those places close their doors is even more devastating. I hate COVID and I hate what it's doing to our lives. I wish the Bonkerz family well in whatever their next step is and I hope that they can recover emotionally from this.