Don't miss one of the biggest and best festivals in the area! It's almost time for the Spring for the Arts - Craft and Music Festival in Lawrenceville. Set a reminder in your phone. It's happening on Saturday, May 2 from 12 PM to 4 PM.

There will be over 170 vendors at the Spring for the Arts festival in Lawrenceville May 2

It's brought to you by Lawrenceville Main Street. The community festival is sprawled out around Weeden Park on Main Street. This year there will be an impressive number of vendors. Shop the over 170 arts and crafts vendors, as well as local businesses providing information on important services.

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Student Market will feature Lawrence Township students' goods and businesses

Make sure to check out the Student Market, sponsored by the Lawrence Township Education Foundation. This unique area is open to students in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade to sell their handmade goods, as well as show off their cool ideas, for free. You'll love it.

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There will be live entertainment throughout the day

Live shows will be taking place throughout the day. There will be three stages set up for local acts to perform. Singers, bands, dancers, poets, and comedians were encouraged to sign up, so there will be a variety of talented artists shining. School of Rock Princeton will be among the performers. In the past, Lawrenceville Main Street has used this event to hire talent for its annual Music in the Park summertime series.

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Food vendors will be on site and a free Kids Zone

Food vendors will be on site, so you can grab a bite to eat while you're enjoying the festival. Children will love the free, inflatable kids zone, too.

Go on out and enjoy the Spring for the Arts Craft & Music Festival, May 2, from 12 PM - 4 PM at Weeden Park on Main Street in Lawrenceville, NJ, brought to you by Lawrenceville Main Street.

Lawrenceville Main Street in a non-profit organization that works to promote and support the businesses and organizations in the Lawrenceville Main Street Area.