What Should Replace Boston Market on Route 33 in Hamilton, NJ? Locals Speak Out

Many were sad when Boston Market on Route 33 in Hamilton closed its doors.

For years, this spot was a favorite go-to for rotisserie chicken, comfort food sides, and family-style dinners.

Now, with its lights off, a big "For Lease" sign out front, and no chance of it reopening, locals are wondering what could fill the empty space to please those living and working in the area.

A conversation just happened in a Hamilton Township community Facebook group.

There were hundreds of opinions. Everyone seems to have the perfect idea about what should replace it.

Some people are crossing their fingers for another quick, convenient food option.

Others are hoping for something with a local feel, like a cozy, family-owned café or diner where you can enjoy breakfast all day and catch up with friends.

Another interesting idea floating around is a small farmers’ market.

With the rise in interest for fresh, local food, a place featuring seasonal produce and homemade items could be a hit.

Other retail stores like Bath & Body Works were tossed around too.

Whatever takes over the spot, one thing’s for sure: Hamilton residents are excited for something new on Route 33.

Whether it’s another fast-food favorite, a unique local eatery, or even a fresh food market, I can’t wait to see what’s next.

Route 33 is a heavily traveled road, so the right thing could be very successful there.

Keep reading to find out some of the many suggestions that locals have for that old Boston Market location.