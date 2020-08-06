New Bowling Alley, Bar & Eatery Is Now Approved For Fort Monmouth

A bowling alley....with booze? I'm there!

A brand new bowling alley with a bar and restaurant has just been approved for the former Fort Monmouth grounds! It will be called The Alley at the Fort....genius name if you ask me.

In case you are not familiar, Fort Monmouth is spread across areas of Eatontown, Oceanport and Tinton Falls.

A liquor license has been purchased from Eatontown. The next big step will be to buy the 2.8-acre piece of land with the Fort Monmmouth Economic Revitalization Authority which has been working to redevelop the former U.S. Army Installation.

"We would like to close in the fall. We were waiting for those other things to get done first," said James Wassell, of Wassel Realty Group, and the head of Parker Creek Partners.

It will cost $1.35 million for the property and then another $3.85 million to renovate the bowling alley on Route 537, also known as the Avenue of Memories.

This construction project will be done in two phases.

Phase 1: This first phase will include a renovated bowling alley, indoor Bocce (wanna play?) and a new bar and restaurant with outdoor seating.

Phase 2: The second phase will include the addition of a billiards hall and shuffleboards....if it makes it that far.

"We want to do things right. We don't want to rush it. We're very excited about it. It's a great project for Eatontown and the surrounding towns," Wassell said.

And it sounds like a bowling area is much needed because the closest bowling alleys are in Neptune and Middletown.

Okay....who is ready to play and lose?

