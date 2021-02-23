Bread Boutique Opens in Downtown Princeton

Our friends at Mercer Eats told us about the opening of a brand new café in downtown Princeton and I can't wait to go check it out.

It's called Bread Boutique and it opened a few weeks ago on Witherspoon Street where Café Eclair once was. One glance at its website and I'm salivating.

As the name suggests, they have bread , lots of it...unique, fresh, homemade daily, hand-formed, artisan breads, sweet breads, rolls, croissants, danish, and more. Make sure you stop in for a Baguette (they also have Seeded and Epi Baguettes), Sourdough Loaves and Olive Sourdough Loaves. They also have Sourdough, Olive Sourdough, Cranberry Walnut Sourdough, Multigrain Sourdough, and Sesame Rolls, plus, Zucchini, Almond, and Coconut Orange bread, and Olive Oil Cake. Wow. Oh, and don't forget about the croissants...classic, chocolate, almond...yummmm.

Bread Boutique 's café menu is solid too. They serve breakfast (egg, cheese, and your choice of meat, if you'd like, on any of their fresh breads or a bagel), so many different types of sandwiches (I'm excited to try their chicken salad), bread boards, and soups.

Have I tempted you yet? I bet I have. Bread Boutique is part of the Genesis Hospitality group. Sound familiar? Also in the group is another local favorite, Chez Alice Princeton and The Perch at Peacock Inn.

Mercer Eats brought up a good point, that the new Bread Boutique is practically neighbors with Terra Momo Bread Company, it's just down the street. Hmmm. Well, there are plenty of bread lovers out there, including me, that both should be fine.

The Bread Boutique is located at 41 Witherspoon Street, Princeton.