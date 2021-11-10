Breakfast with Santa At Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA

Make you reservation now for Breakfast with Santa (and his lovely wife, Mrs. Claus) at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA, according to the farm's website and social media.

This is so exciting and will be a wonderful memory your kids will never forget, and bonus, it's at the most festive farm in the area.

Don't miss the fun. There are plenty of dates and times to pick from. Breakfast with Santa will be taking place on Sunday, November 28th, Saturday, December 4th, Sunday, December 5th, and Saturday, December 11th. There will be 2 seatings on each date.

You will enjoy a big breakfast buffet with lots of choices for your little ones...and you. There will be an omelette bar and a hot chocolate bar.

You'll have your own table, a safe distance from other tables. There are different size tables available. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with your family. Mrs. Claus will be reading stories, and more. This is so cute. I wish my kids were little again.

Let the Christmas magic begin. I love this time of year.

To remember the experience, you'll receive a complimentary 5x7 picture with Santa and a each child will get to take home a souvenir cup. Fun.

Prices are by the table. For more information and to make a reservation, click here.

Start a new tradition with your family. Bring your family and friends.

I would make your reservation quickly if I were you. I have a feeling this will fill up fast.

Shady Brook Farm, also home of the Drive Thru Holiday Light Show, is located at 931 Stony Hill Road in Yardley, PA.

