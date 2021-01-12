BREAKING: A Tractor-Trailer Fire Closes NJ Turnpike in Robbinsville

A large tractor-trailer fire has closed the New Jersey Turnpike Southbound (at I-195) in Mercer County.

The incident has closed the outer roadway off-ramp to 7A in Robbinsville, NJ.

Images from NBC10's traffic reporter Sheila Watko shows the large fire. Crews are working to clear the trailer, but 94.5 PST's traffic is showing extensive delays in the area. It's advised that you take Route 130 instead of the Turnpike at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated on-air all morning.