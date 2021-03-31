BREAKING: Everyone in Pennsylvania Will Be Eligible For Vaccine on April 19

All adults in Pennsylvania will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19. This does not apply to residents in the city of Philadelphia who are working on their own timeline.

The phased rollout will begin with those eligible in the 1B group to relieve their vaccine on Monday (April 5). The state's 1C group will be eligible starting April 12.

Governor Tom Wolf’s administration made the announcement late Wednesday morning.

In Philadelphia, however, it's expected to be a little slower. The city's Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley has repeatedly told the media that it will likely take until May 2 for anyone over the age of 16 to be eligible to receive the vaccine.

The city of Philadelphia, like many large American cities, is handling its own rollout of the vaccine.

The city intends to make people in the Phase 1C group eligible in April, James Garrow, a health department spokesperson told The Inquirer on Wednesday. The 1C group includes essential workers in sanitation, construction, and IT fields.

Across the state of Pennsylvania, all regions have been instructed to complete the state's 1A phase by Wednesday (April 7). In Southeastern Pennsylvania, 90% of people eligible in 1A have been inoculated, the state announced on Wednesday.

On Monday, President Biden announced that 90% of Americans will be eligible to receive the vaccine by April 19.

In fact, Bloomberg is reporting that the number of pharmacies offering the vaccine will significantly increase by nearly double as well. This means that "nearly all U.S. adults will be able to get a shot within 5 miles of their homes," Bloomberg reports.