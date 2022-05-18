Breaking Bad Star’s Event Had Fans Mobbing This NJ Liquor Store

It was announced a few weeks ago that the costars from the AMC show ‘Breaking Bad’ were making a pit stop in New Jersey yesterday.

We had it posted on the site for a while to make sure all of the super fans purchased their tickets so they could meet their idols!

Bryan Cranston, who plays Walter White in the show, and his costar Aaron Paul, who plays Jessie, arranged an event happening at Bottle King in Glen Rock, NJ, to promote their new alcohol that’s available for purchase now.

They took pictures and signed customers’ bottles of their new mezcal that came out called Dos Hombres.

If you aren’t familiar with mezcal, it’s basically like tequila but the difference is just the process in which it is distilled.

It usually involves the same ingredients but the process is much different. Although there were only 150 tickets that were available for purchase to the event, it didn’t stop the breaking bad fans from totally mobbing the liquor store parking lot to snap a pic.

NJ.com reported that fans were lining up at 7 pm the night before the event to get their hands on a first come first serve ticket.

The line was from one end of the parking lot to the other in the pics that they posted on their site. You can see the pictural evidence of the chaos here.

The costars have been visiting all different liquor stores in the U.S to promote their new drink, so hopefully, they’ll come a little closer to the Mercer County area soon.

I’m still waiting for them to open a real-life Los Pollos Hermanos. The ‘Breaking Bad’ fans will know what I’m talking about.

