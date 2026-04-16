Don't miss one of the most beautiful events in the area. It's almost time for the annual Azalea Festival in Hamilton Township, according to the office of Mayor Jeff Martin.

Hamilton Township's Azalea Festival is May 9 from 10 AM - 4 PM

Save the date. Hamilton Township invites you on Saturday, May 9th, to Sayen Botanical Gardens, on Hughes Drive, from 10 AM - 4 PM to take in the amazing sight of over 250,000 blooming azaleas, rhododendrons, dogwoods, and flower bulbs. Bring your family and friends to enjoy a stroll through the gardens on beautifully landscaped paths.

READ MORE:

Office of Mayor Jeff Martin Office of Mayor Jeff Martin loading...

Make sure your phone is charged. You'll want to take plenty of pictures of the breathtaking scenery. There are beautiful bridges, gazebos, lakes, and fountains to discover as you walk along.

Get our free mobile app

You can tour the Sayen House during the Azalea Festival

While you're there, you can tour the Sayen House, shop the many crafters and vendors, and grab a bite to eat from the food trucks on site.

There will be food truck to grab a bite to eat

This year's food trucks include:

Aunt Martha's Funnel Cake

Really Good Pretzels

Cold Stone Creamery

KK Sweets

Poppin Don's Kettle Korn

Swal Family Creamery

Buzzetta's Festival Food

Chic Gourmet Empanadas

Karen and the Nut

WawZee

Scala's Pastry

Hoboken Cucina and Catering

READ MORE:

There will also be live music from 10 AM - 2 PM by The Ambiance Duo and Flower Power will perform from 12 PM - 4 PM.

Since it is Mother's Day weekend, moms will receive free family portraits from 10 AM - 4 PM inside the Sayen house, courtesy of Group Ventures Unlimited LLC, while supplies last.

This is a free events and very well attended each year. Overflow parking is available in the Nottingham Fire Company parking lot, across from Sayen Gardens, on Mercer Street.

If the weather doesn't cooperate, the rain date is the next day, Sunday, May 10th (Mother's Day).