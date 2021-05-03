The capacity limits at restaurants, gyms, and more will end on May 19 in New Jersey, the state's Governor Phil Murphy just announced. Additionally, bar service will be able to resume in the state effective this Friday (May 7).

Effective May 19, the capacity restrictions at the state's restaurants, gyms, casinos, retail spaces, etc. will all be lifted. The social distancing of 6 feet between persons and masks will still be required indoors.

The limits on outdoor gatherings will alo be lifted, effective May 19. All attendees or groups of atendees will also be required to keep social distances of at least 6 feet.

Capacity will still require a 6 foot distance between groups — indoor dining.

Capacity limits for indoor and outdoor settings for businesses (including casinos, retail spaces, amusements, etc.)

Effective May 19, the general indoor social gathering limit (for private parties)

Large venues (1,000 or more seats) can operate at 30% while maintaining 6 foot distance between groups.

“So long as we do not see a backslide in our metrics,” Murphy said. “I have every expectations that we will hit this May 19 target date with a bullseye.”

These are the most aggressive steps we’ve taken to reopen to date, saying that he’s confident that these decisions have been made based on public health metrics.

The decision to lift capacity restrictions comes in a coordinated effort with New York and Connecticut. As the three states have worked in unison throughout the pandemic.

Cuomo says that “most capacity restrictions” will end across the Tri-state area on that day. “That includes retail stores, food service, gyms, fitness centers, amusement parks, and family entertainment centers, hair salons, barbershops, offices, museums, theaters, etc. No capacity restrictions on all of those activities,” Cuomo said on Monday.

Throughout the pandemic, New York and New Jersey have acted in sync with many restrictions so it’s likely that New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy will share the same news this afternoon.

NJ.com reports that Murphy would still require that masks be worn indoors and that social-distancing rules among groups of people will remain in place.

“You’re vaccinated and it’s an incentive to be vaccinated, so six feet CDC requirement unless it is organized around vaccination or negative test results. This is a major reopening of economic and social activity, and it is coordinated regionally,” Cuomo said.

This is a developing story. We'll update this story after Governor Murphy's press conference.

