Two Carnival cruise ships reportedly collided near the port of Cozumel, Mexico Friday morning. Reports on social media say that the Carnival Glory and Carnival Carnival Legend collided around 8:50 am Friday morning.

Passengers in the area have posted videos of the accident on Twitter:

Images show significant damage to the Carnival Glory. However, all damage appeared to be significantly above the water line, based on images posted on social media.

In fact, Carnival Cruise Line issued a statement to 94.5 PST saying that "there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship."

In terms of what happened, they say it happened when Glory was in the process of docking.

"Glory had an allision with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel," the cruise line wrote in a statement Monday afternoon. "Carnival Glory was in the process of docking when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already docked."

"Six guests with minor injuries have presented themselves to the Carnival Glory medical center for evaluation," Carnival said via a statement on Friday afternoon.

"We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel," a company spokesperson told us.

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas, which was docked nearby, said the Glory began to drift towards them after the incident before it finally began to sail away from the port.

This video shows how close the Carnival cruise came to smacking into the 6,000 passenger Oasis of the Seas.

The Port of Cozumel is quite busy today with eight ships (from various cruise lines) scheduled to dock there today. The Carnival Glory was scheduled to officially dock in the port at 10 am.

The Carnival Glory has a passenger occupancy of about 2,900 people. The ship left its homeport in New Orleans on Sunday (December 15) for a 7-night cruise, and it is scheduled to return this upcoming Sunday (December 22).

Christmas week is a very busy week for cruise ships, and the company is assuring guests on Twitter that the next departures will not be affected.