Bristol House Built In The 1800s Selling For Close To A Million

If you drive around the Bucks County area you will notice that there are a lot of houses that have a very old style. Some even have signs that show how old the house is and the history behind it.

We were searching through real estate websites and we found a house in Bristol that was built in 1860. The house is selling for $724,999, according to Zillow. This Victorian Gothic Revival stone house is located at 725 Radcliffe St, Bristol, Pa.

Part of the house will definitely make you feel like you are taken back to the 1800s but then you walk into the kitchen or the backyard and you instantly fall in love with the setup.

It definitely shocks me that a house that is over 160 years old is still costing close to a million dollars.