This Colts Neck, NJ House With Unique Amenities Could Be The Perfect House For You
I don't know if I would call this the perfect house but this house that I found is close to it. According to Zillow, this house is located at 318-322 Route 537 in Monmouth County, and it is for sale for $28,900,000. Probably the most expensive house in the State of New Jersey.
This Monmouth County House With Unique Amenities Could Be The Perfect House For You
There are a few things that make this house the "perfect" house. This house sitting on a 160-acre lot has a huge wine cellar, an actual gym, not just a bootleg one, a movie theater that seats about 12 people, and as if that wasn’t enough, there is an actual horse barn on the property.
The only reason we say it is ALMOST perfect is because some rooms inside the house look a little tacky.