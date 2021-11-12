Is This Colts Neck, NJ House Too Tacky for $24,000,000?
Do you ever visualize yourself living in a mansion or having the perfect house that you've been wanting for so long?
Believe me, I do all of the time.
It doesn't necessarily have to be crazy expensive but a very nice lavish house for me and my family would be ideal.
But here is my thing about some very expensive houses, why do they look so tacky?
We found this house for sale in Colts Neck, New Jersey that, from the outside is close to picture perfect, but the inside could look a lot better.
We have to take you inside this very expensive house that could need some remodeling.