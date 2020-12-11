Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys Team Up for the Collaboration of Our ’90s Pop Icon Dreams: Listen to ‘Matches’

Britney Spears has officially made our '90s pop music dreams come true with a new collaboration with the Backstreet Boys!

Early Friday morning (December 11), the Princess of Pop released the Deluxe Edition of her last album, Glory, and it features a fiery collaboration with BSB called "Matches."

The track was originally meant to appear on the 2016 record but was shelved for four years, only to end up on the record's re-release. The deluxe version also features the previously unreleased song "Swimming in the Stars," as well as a remix for "Mood Ring."

Stream the epic collaboration, below.

"I'm so excited to hear what you think of our song together ... The love you guys have shown this album this year has been stupid amazing," Spears wrote to her fans the day of release. "Like I can’t even believe it !!! I hope it brings you joy."

The Backstreet Boys were equally as excited for the world to listen to the song. "Thanks @britneyspears it’s been a long time coming," member Nick Carter tweeted.

"After all of these years we finally have a #BritneyXBackstreet collab," Howie D added.

"What a GLORIOUS day it is..." the official BSB account tweeted. "We've been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!!"

"Matches" is currently sitting at No. 2 on the U.S. iTunes Chart at the time of publication. See fan reactions to the long-awaited collab, below.