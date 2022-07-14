The big event is finally here! The Backstreet Boys are FINALLY making their return to the Waterfront in Camden, NJ. Their 'DNA Tour' hits the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time Is the Backstreet Boys' Camden Concert?

New Kids On The Block & Back Street Boys Opening Night Tour Getty Images loading...

The "show" begins at 7:30 pm, according to avenue officials.

Is There An Opening Act for the Backstreet Boys in Philadelphia?

Australian singer Delta Goodrem has been joining the tour for this year. Plus, AJ's friend, DJ Lux, has been spinning tunes before the band takes to the stage.

Get our free mobile app

What Time Will BSB Perform in Camden, NJ?

102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango - Show Getty Images loading...

Based on our best guesstimates, we think the Backstreet Boys will take to the stage around 8:45 pm.

If you're like me, you want to be prepared for a concert. What's the EXACT moment that the band will actually start performing? We've got a look at their setlist and more here.

Are Tickets Still Available for the Backstreet Boys' Camden Concert? How Can I get Last-minute Backstreet Boys (BSB) tickets in Camden, NJ? Are Upgrades available?

CBS RADIO's We Can Survive - Show Kevin Winter loading...

Tickets are still available for the show. We suggest checking reputable sites like LiveNation.com for the latest ticket availability. Click here to view more.

Upgrades for exciting ticket holders are also still available. Click here to learn more.

Unfortunately, we have already given out our last pair of tickets to see the show. But make sure you have the PST app so you never miss a show, by the way!

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Backstreet Boys Concert at the Waterfront in Camden, NJ?

Parking on-site at the venue opens at 4:00 pm on Thursday. Tailgating is allowed, but no tents or canopies will be allowed.

Parking prices are known to typically be about $25, but do vary.

What is the Bag Policy at the Camden Waterfront Pavilion for the Backstreet Boys Concert 2022?

103.5 KTU's KTUphoria 2017 - Show Dia Dipasupil loading...

The venue allows CLEAR plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and/or small clutch bags (4.5” x 6.5”).

The small clutch bags do not need to be clear.

If your bag does not meet these requirements, you can check your bag and purchase a clear bag for $10, according to the venue.

What Is the Setlist for the Backstreet Boys' Camden Concert?

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

We did some digging and know more about the band's expected setlist, but we don't wanna give any spoilers here. So we posted them on our site. Check that out by clicking here.

If you're going to the concert, have a great time. We can't wait!