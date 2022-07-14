It's finally here! The Backstreet Boys will be in the Philadelphia area on Thursday (July 14), and we cannot wait for the show on their DNA Tour.

The Backstreet Boys will be at the Freedom Mortgage Waterfront Pavilion in Camden, NJ (formerly known as the BB&T Center) tonight. It's the first stop at the Waterfront since 2014!

The reviews for their DNA Tour have been incredible, so it's sure to be a good show. We've seen the boys a few times before, and you can trust us: these guys are the absolute best of the best.

But seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead?

If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at The Waterfront. We've got that here.

What Time Does Backstreet Boys Concert in Camden Start?

103.5 KTU's KTUphoria 2017 - Show Dia Dipasupil

OK. So we all know it's all about the tailgate, right? Especially for the shows in Camden.

The parking lots for tonight's show open at 4:00 pm. The gates will open at 6:00 pm. That's a great time to enter, especially if you're looking for a great seat on the lawn.

The show gets underway at about 7:30 p.m., according to the venue.

We all know, however, that shows don't start exactly on time.

Per our best guesstimates, we think the Backstreet Boys will take to the stage around 8:40 p.m. That's just our best guess, and anything can happen. Don't cut it too close, though. You don't want to miss any of the show.

What Will the Backstreet Boys' Setlist for Camden Be?

103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 - SHOW Daniel Boczarski

Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think their setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

Everyone

I Wanna Be With You

The Call

Don't Want You Back

Nobody Else

102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango - Show Getty Images

New Love

Get Down (You're the One for Me)

Chateau

Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely

Incomplete

102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango - Show Getty Images

Undone

More Than That

The Way It was

Chances

Shape of My Heart

CBS RADIO's We Can Survive - Show Kevin Winter

Drowning

Passionate

Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)

As Long as You Love Me

No Place

New Kids On The Block & Back Street Boys Opening Night Tour Getty Images

Beathe

Don't Wanna Lose You Now

I'll Never Break Your Heart

All I Have to Give

Everybody (Backstreet's Back)

102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango - Show Getty Images

We've Got It Goin On

It's Gotta Be You

That's the Way I Like It

Get Another Boyfriend

The One

Z100's Jingle Ball 2007 - Show Getty Images

I Want It That Way

Backstreet Boys Play Sydney Getty Images

Don't Go Breaking My Heart

Larger Than Life