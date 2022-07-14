SPOILERS AHEAD: Backstreet Boys&#8217; Expected Setlist &#038; Performance Time for Camden&#8217;s &#8216;DNA&#8217;Tour

SPOILERS AHEAD: Backstreet Boys’ Expected Setlist & Performance Time for Camden’s ‘DNA’Tour

It's finally here! The Backstreet Boys will be in the Philadelphia area on Thursday (July 14), and we cannot wait for the show on their DNA Tour.

The Backstreet Boys will be at the Freedom Mortgage Waterfront Pavilion in Camden, NJ (formerly known as the BB&T Center) tonight.  It's the first stop at the Waterfront since 2014!

The reviews for their DNA Tour have been incredible, so it's sure to be a good show. We've seen the boys a few times before, and you can trust us: these guys are the absolute best of the best.

But seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead?

If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at The Waterfront. We've got that here.

What Time Does Backstreet Boys Concert in Camden Start?

OK. So we all know it's all about the tailgate, right? Especially for the shows in Camden.

The parking lots for tonight's show open at 4:00 pm. The gates will open at 6:00 pm. That's a great time to enter, especially if you're looking for a great seat on the lawn.

The show gets underway at about 7:30 p.m., according to the venue.

We all know, however, that shows don't start exactly on time.

Per our best guesstimates, we think the Backstreet Boys will take to the stage around 8:40 p.m. That's just our best guess, and anything can happen. Don't cut it too close, though. You don't want to miss any of the show.

What Will the Backstreet Boys' Setlist for Camden Be?

Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think their setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

Everyone
I Wanna Be With You
The Call
Don't Want You Back
Nobody Else

New Love
Get Down (You're the One for Me)
Chateau
Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely
Incomplete

Undone
More Than That
The Way It was
Chances
Shape of My Heart

Drowning
Passionate
Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)
As Long as You Love Me
No Place

Beathe
Don't Wanna Lose You Now
I'll Never Break Your Heart
All I Have to Give
Everybody (Backstreet's Back)

We've Got It Goin On
It's Gotta Be You
That's the Way I Like It
Get Another Boyfriend
The One

I Want It That Way

Don't Go Breaking My Heart
Larger Than Life

