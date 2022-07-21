Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Springsteen during NJ show

One of the biggest boy bands in the world just made their New Jersey stop on their tour and couldn’t do that without paying tribute to The Boss himself.

The Backstreet Boys performed at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on July 19 and during their hit song “I Want It That Way”, BSB member Howie Dorough changed the lyrics of his solo to the chorus of “Born in the U.S.A.”.

Obviously, the first musician anyone thinks of when it comes to New Jersey is Bruce Springsteen especially now with the announcement of his 2023 tour.

More than one of the Backstreet Boys has a connection to the Garden State.

AJ McLean’s mom is from New Jersey and Howie is married to a Monmouth County Jersey girl.

Before the Backstreet Boys were selling out venues and stadiums, they “toured” and performed in high school gyms across the country, and according to BSB member Kevin Richardson, they made stops here in New Jersey.

The Backstreet Boys are currently on Part 2 of their DNA World Tour which has been postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

BSB fans got some exciting news a few weeks ago with an actual release date for the Boys Christmas album.

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will be available October 14 but you can preorder it in the Backstreet Boys merch store.

In case you missed the show at PNC Bank Arts Center, you can check out the setlist HERE or just watch all of my crazy fan videos because of course I wouldn’t miss my favorite boy band when they come to my home state.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

